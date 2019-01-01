About this product

Elemente Tinctures - Support in Every Drop - Elemente Tinctures are a curated cannabis experience developed to maximize the effect of entourage molecules through sublingual administration. Elemente Tinctures are formulated with the right blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and aromas to help focus the intended experience. Flow is a tincture made with all natural ingredients lemon oil, angostura, turmeric, and anise. The naturally stimulating properties of anise and lemon, heavy in R-limonene and beta-caryophyllene, lend a gentle energy to the tincture while the turmeric adds numerous herbal benefits well documented for thousands of years as a healing plant, all delivered in a tincture that tastes phenomenal.