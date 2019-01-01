 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Elemente

Elemente Edibles Capsules THC Capsules

About this product

Elemente THC Capsules - Harnessing Nature’s Elements in Convenient Capsule Form - A simple and elegant method of delivering relief to patients by providing a form factor that nearly everyone has used before – swallowing a capsule. Elemente has created a smoke free, low calorie way to medicate for all day pain relief. Made in several doses, Elemente helps patients find the therapeutic program that’s right for them.

About this brand

Elemente is where state of the art science meets traditional medicine. Tinctures and capsules designed with the precision, purity, and accuracy of modern medicine are blended with the holistic knowledge of nature’s remedies to create an experience that connects one to the whole of human history.