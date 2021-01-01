 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Apple Pucker

Apple Pucker

by Elev8 Seeds

Write a review
Elev8 Seeds Cannabis Seeds Apple Pucker

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Apple Pucker - Apple Fritter x Lemon Tree Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks Potency: Very high Yield: High We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence. Lemon Tree is a hard to find, elite cut from southern California that has by far the loudest lemon terpenes we have ever encountered. Many “lemon” strains get their names because they have a hint of lemon. Lemon Tree doesn’t hint anything – it screams lemon just from being in the same room. This cross was a no brainer. If you like candy lemon strains, this is a must try.

About this brand

Elev8 Seeds Logo
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review