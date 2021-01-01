About this product

Birthday Runtz- Genetics: Runtz x Cake and Ice Cream Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: good Potency: very high SKU: BDR-F Description: Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC. Birthday Cake is a bigger yielding, vigorous sister of Wedding Cake with a sweet vanilla cake terpene profile. We decided to use Birthday Cake to cross with Runtz to create a commercial yielding strain without sacrificing quality, terpenes or potency. Birthday Runtz has a delicious terpene profile that is a perfect mix between these two elite parents.