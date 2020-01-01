 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blackberry Dream (Hybrid)

by Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds Cannabis Seeds Blackberry Dream (Hybrid)

After growing out literally hundreds of strains with bland effects, we wanted to create a strain specifically with euphoria as the breeding goal. Blackberry Dream has smells of rich earth with a hint of spice and blackberry. The buzz can be described as a comfortable relaxed body with a sharp, creative, and euphoric mind. The kimbo kush leaning pheno is a great yielder with lots of frost, and can be harvested in 9 weeks. The Super Silver Haze leaning pheno needs closer to 10 weeks to finish but you will be rewarded with massive yields that more than compensate for the additional flower time. The yield on the Super Silver Haze dom pheno can be compared to Blue Dream.

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.