About this product

After growing out literally hundreds of strains with bland effects, we wanted to create a strain specifically with euphoria as the breeding goal. Blackberry Dream has smells of rich earth with a hint of spice and blackberry. The buzz can be described as a comfortable relaxed body with a sharp, creative, and euphoric mind. The kimbo kush leaning pheno is a great yielder with lots of frost, and can be harvested in 9 weeks. The Super Silver Haze leaning pheno needs closer to 10 weeks to finish but you will be rewarded with massive yields that more than compensate for the additional flower time. The yield on the Super Silver Haze dom pheno can be compared to Blue Dream.