Cake and Ice Cream (Hybrid)
About this product
Genetics: Gelato #33 x Birthday Cake Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks Yield: Good Potency: Very High Gelato #33 has a lot to love about it but is not the greatest yielder. We crossed Gelato with Birthday Cake to create a unique, interesting blend of terpenes between two while upping the yield without sacrificing quality.
