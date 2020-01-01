Cherry Cake (Hybrid)
About this product
Genetics: Wedding Cake x Purple Cherry CookiesType: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Medium Potency: High After years of looking, we were finally able to obtain an original cut of Cherry Pie. We crossed this with our Wedding Cake to add some of the Cherry terpenes to our rockstar cut of Wedding Cake.
