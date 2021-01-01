About this product

Fire ’n Ice - Genetics: Runtz x 2 Scoops (Grape Sherbet X Orange Sherbet) Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks Yield: Good Potency: Very high SKU: FRIC-F Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC. 2 Scoops is one of the crown jewels of T-Fly Genetics, who has been breeding top-notch strains in central California for over 30 years. It drips in frost giving it a stunning bag appeal with hints at its high potency. The terpene profile is reminiscent of old-school orange push-pops. Fire’n Ice will produce phenotypes that range between the characteristics of both parents.