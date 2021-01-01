 Loading…

Forbidden Gelato (Hybrid)

by Elev8 Seeds

$89.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Forbidden Gelato - Genetics: Gelato #33 x Forbidden Fruit Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks Yield: Good Potency: Very high SKU: FBGL-F Gelato was created through a cross of the famous Sunset Sherbet x GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This tasty strain is famous for its delicious flavor and euphoric high. This strain has a flavor that’s said to be much like a sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange flavors. The aroma is just as sweet, with a lavender citrus berry bouquet. Although seeds may vary in phenotype expression, the cut that was used to make these seeds was Gelato #33 (aka Larry Bird cut), which is said by many to be the most desirable cut of Gelato. With Forbidden Gelato, we were able to obtain the breeder’s cut of Forbidden Fruit that was the loudest purple strain we have ever encountered. Forbidden Gelato combines the LOUD sweet, rotten fruit terps with the exotic cookies and fruit terpenes of Gelato #33. Phenos will produce varying amounts of purple colors.

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.

