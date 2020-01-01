About this product
We took our prized Gelato #33 (Larry Bird Cut) and crossed it with our Birthday Cake to get this tasty cross. Gelato Cake buds are covered in frost and is a perfect blend of Cookies with a hint of Gelato sweetness.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.