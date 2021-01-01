About this product

Gelato Runtz - Genetics: Runtz x Gelato #33 Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Moderate Potency: Very high SKU: GLRZ-F Gelato Runtz was made by reversing our Runtz and pollinating our Gelato #33. Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez x Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC. Gelato was created through a cross of the famous Sunset Sherbet x GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This tasty strain is famous for its delicious flavor and euphoric high. This strain has a flavor that’s said to be much like a sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange flavors. The aroma is just as sweet, with a lavender citrus berry bouquet. For fans of Gelato #33, this cross will exhibit strong Gelato genetics with some Runtz to give it some variation.