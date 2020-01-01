 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gorilla Cookies (Hybrid)

by Elev8 Seeds

Gorilla Cookies (Hybrid)

About this product

Because we have both Original Glue and Thin Mint GSC in the stable, this seemed like such an obvious cross of two famous strains. Gorilla Glue #4 is famous for its potency, yield, and smell. Thin Mint GSC is considered by most as the most desirable cut of Girl Scout Cookies. Our goal on this cross was to combine the best of two strains in one and Gorilla Cookies accomplished that. We reversed a Thin Mint Girl GSC female and pollinated a Gorilla Glue #4 female. Because this is a first generation cross, phenos will range between Gorilla Glue or Thin Mint dominant and will be very vigorous. It is hard to pick a favorite pheno.

About this brand

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.