 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Gorilla Glu (Hybrid)

Gorilla Glu (Hybrid)

by Elev8 Seeds

Write a review
Elev8 Seeds Cannabis Seeds Gorilla Glu (Hybrid)

$89.00MSRP

About this product

Gorilla Glu is thought by many to be one of the most potent strains in existence. This rockstar strain won the 2014 Cannabis Cup as best hybrid. It is known for its extreme potency and gets its name from the resin that covers the scissors when trimming. The feminized seeds were made with 100% Gorilla Glu #4 genetics. The regular seeds have been backcrossed 5 times. The smell and taste has been described as a combination of fuel, chem and coffee. This heady hybrid has a soaring high like no other. GROWERS NOTE: If you decide to get GG feminized seeds rather than GG BX regular seeds, be advised that the process of feminizing seeds can sometimes increase the plants hermaphrodite tendencies. Because the original Original Glue strain was the result of an accidental pollination by a hermaphrodite, each plant should be regularly checked in flowering for pollen sacs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Elev8 Seeds Logo
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.