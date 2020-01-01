About this product

Gorilla Glu is thought by many to be one of the most potent strains in existence. This rockstar strain won the 2014 Cannabis Cup as best hybrid. It is known for its extreme potency and gets its name from the resin that covers the scissors when trimming. The feminized seeds were made with 100% Gorilla Glu #4 genetics. The regular seeds have been backcrossed 5 times. The smell and taste has been described as a combination of fuel, chem and coffee. This heady hybrid has a soaring high like no other. GROWERS NOTE: If you decide to get GG feminized seeds rather than GG BX regular seeds, be advised that the process of feminizing seeds can sometimes increase the plants hermaphrodite tendencies. Because the original Original Glue strain was the result of an accidental pollination by a hermaphrodite, each plant should be regularly checked in flowering for pollen sacs.