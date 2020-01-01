 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Harlequin (CBD)

by Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds Cannabis Seeds Harlequin (CBD)

Harlequin has gained a following as a high CBD strain since it was discovered. CBD has proven to be an effective treatment for PTSD, chronic pain, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, sleep disorders, fibromyalgia, anxiety, etc. CBD counteracts THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. These feminized seeds are made from two Harlequin females. The benefit of feminized seeds in CBD strains is that phenotype expression can sometimes be more predicable in the offspring, producing a more consistent CBD to THC ratio. Flavors range from earthy musk to sweet mango but what makes Harlequin so popular is its ability to relax without sedation and to relieve without intoxication. After harvesting seeds from the plant, we had the strain tested by a nearby lab. Generally, plants that have produced seeds tend to test lower in Cannabinoids than unpollinated females but these tests still came in on the high end of other Harlequin tests throughout the country.

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.