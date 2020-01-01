 Loading…
Huckleberry Punch (Hybrid)

by Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds Cannabis Seeds Huckleberry Punch (Hybrid)

About this product

Genetics: Purple Punch x Platinum Huckleberry Cookies Available in feminized seeds Genetics: Purple Punch x Platinum Huckleberry Cookies Type: Hybrid Flowering: 8-9 weeks The cut of Platinum Huckleberry Cookies we used in this cross tests regularly over 30% THC. Huckleberry Punch is a combination of tons of frost, grape and cookies terpenes, knockout potency and a good yield.

About this brand

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.