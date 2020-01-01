Huckleberry Punch (Hybrid)
by Elev8 SeedsWrite a review
$89.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
Genetics: Purple Punch x Platinum Huckleberry Cookies Available in feminized seeds Genetics: Purple Punch x Platinum Huckleberry Cookies Type: Hybrid Flowering: 8-9 weeks The cut of Platinum Huckleberry Cookies we used in this cross tests regularly over 30% THC. Huckleberry Punch is a combination of tons of frost, grape and cookies terpenes, knockout potency and a good yield.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.