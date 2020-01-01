King Cone (Hybrid)
About this product
Genetics: Gelato #33 x Gorilla Cookies Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeds Yield: Medium Potency: Very High King Cone is a cross between Gelato 33 and Gorilla Cookies. Some people like gas and some like fruity sweetness. King Cone offers a bit of both with lots of cookies in a way that will please just about everyone. Lots of terpenes and lots of potency.
