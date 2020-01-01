 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Elev8 Seeds

About this product

We believe Lemon Snow Cone is the loudest, lemoniest, lemon strain in seed form on the planet. The super lemon haze male I used came from genetics gifted from a private breeder that had worked it since Super Lemon Haze first came out. It was hands down the best Super Lemon Haze I have ever encountered. Ridiculously potent and delicious loud buttery lemon terpenes. Super Lemon Haze is only one of two strains to win back to back High Times Cannabis cups. It has racked up a long list of awards and is listed by High Times as one of the greatest strains of all time. Lemon Tree is a tightly held elite cut from California that is to lemon terpenes what Tangie is to orange terpenes. It smells and tastes like a freshly cut lemon. Lemon Tree has also won numerous awards and is prized for its lemony terpene content. Super Lemon Haze brought some potency and stability to the cross. Because Super Lemon Haze has its own loud lemon terpene profile, none of the lemon zest of the Lemon Tree was diluted.

About this brand

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.