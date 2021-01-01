 Loading…
Magic Cherries

by Elev8 Seeds

Magic Cherries - Genetics: Magic Melon x Cherry Pie Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks Yield: Very good Potency: High The Magic Melon cut we used was the result of a 10k pheno hunt by Humboldt Seed Company. We chose to work with it because of its sweet, fruity flavors of ripe melon with tropical mango and berries, its high yield and short stature and its euphoric high. It’s a unique strain that pretty much checks all the boxes. We crossed our Magic Melon cut with

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.

