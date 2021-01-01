About this product

Purple Cherry Popper - Genetics: Runtz x Purple Cherry Cookies Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks Yield: Good Potency: Very high SKU: PCHP-F Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC. We crossed our Runtz cut with our reddish-purple, vigorous Purple Cherry Cookies. Purple Cherry Cookies has tons of frost and its purpling tendency gives this cross some stunning bag appeal.