Purple Cherry Ripple (Hybrid)
by Elev8 SeedsWrite a review
$74.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
Genetics: Wedding Cake x Purple Cherry Cookies Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Good Potency: High We obtained a cut of Purple Cherry Cookies with tons of vigor that produced deep purple buds with reddish hues and lots of frost. We crossed this with our Wedding Cake to add some potency and loud terpenes to the beautiful colors of the Purple Cherry Cookies.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.