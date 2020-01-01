Queen Harley (CBD)
About this product
Genetics: Harlequin CBD x Remedy CBD Type: CBD Seed Type: Feminized seeds Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Good By combining Remedy with our Harlequin, the result is that most phenotypes will tend to produce more CBD and less THC than Harlequin. Remedy has been tested with a 28-1 CBD to THC ratio with 14% CBD and .5% THC. For people that want pain and/or anxiety relief with virtually no psychoactive effect, this would be a perfect cross for them.
