Runtz Headz

by Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds Cannabis Seeds Runtz Headz

About this product

Genetics: Runtz x Headband Type: Indica Dominent Flowering: 8-9 Weeks Yield: Very High Potency: Very High Seed Type: Feminized Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC. After over a decade of looking, we were finally able to obtain a vigorous cut of the legendary Headband aka Daywrecker Diesel. We crossed this with our Runtz cut to create a cross with great yield, a super potent, happy high and mouthwatering candy with sour gas terpenes.

About this brand

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.

