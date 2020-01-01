Sherbet Cake (Hybrid)
About this product
Genetics: Wedding Cake x 2 Scoops Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Medium Potency: Very High We obtained a very special cut called 2 Scoops from the heart of California bred by T-Fly Genetics. 2 Scoops has a loud terpene profile that is reminiscent of those old-school orange push pops, tons of frost and knock-out potency. 2 Scoops is a mix of orange sherbet and grape sherbet, a highly prized cultivar from the Emerald Triangle. We crossed our 2 Scoops cut with Wedding Cake to add some cookie gas for an unforgettable terpene combo.
