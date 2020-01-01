 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sherbet Cake (Hybrid)

by Elev8 Seeds

Genetics: Wedding Cake x 2 Scoops Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Medium Potency: Very High We obtained a very special cut called 2 Scoops from the heart of California bred by T-Fly Genetics. 2 Scoops has a loud terpene profile that is reminiscent of those old-school orange push pops, tons of frost and knock-out potency. 2 Scoops is a mix of orange sherbet and grape sherbet, a highly prized cultivar from the Emerald Triangle. We crossed our 2 Scoops cut with Wedding Cake to add some cookie gas for an unforgettable terpene combo.

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.