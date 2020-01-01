About this product
Sherbet Punch combines the grape sweetness and tons of frost of purple punch with more frost and old school orange push pop terps of 2 Scoops. If you like lots of frost and lots of terps, Sherbet Punch will not disappoint!
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.