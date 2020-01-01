 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Snoop’s Punch (Hybrid)_

by Elev8 Seeds

Genetics: Purple Punch x Snoops Dream Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Good Potency: Very High Snoop's Dream is a cross of two of some of Snoop Dogg's favorite strains - Blue Dream and Master Kush. We decided to cross 28% THC Snoops Dream with our stellar cut of Purple Punch for a delicious combination of Grape, Blueberry, Vanilla and earthy terpenes. The addition of Purple Punch brings an abundance of frost to add that bling.

About this brand

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.