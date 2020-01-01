Snoop’s Punch (Hybrid)_
by Elev8 SeedsWrite a review
$89.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
Genetics: Purple Punch x Snoops Dream Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Good Potency: Very High Snoop's Dream is a cross of two of some of Snoop Dogg's favorite strains - Blue Dream and Master Kush. We decided to cross 28% THC Snoops Dream with our stellar cut of Purple Punch for a delicious combination of Grape, Blueberry, Vanilla and earthy terpenes. The addition of Purple Punch brings an abundance of frost to add that bling.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.