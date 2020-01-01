About this product

This strain has it all – good yield, insane amounts of gooey stickiness and a delicious, loud smell of sour candy. Every grower that we have shown the dried flowers to immediately said they had to have the strain ASAP. Our goal with this strain was to create bag appeal that was second to none that gave an experience to match. Sour Patch Kiss grows extremely impressive flowers. The buds look like they are dripping in resin. With the proper environment, trichomes will coat even the fan leaves and stems. The looks, smell and taste of Sour Patch Kiss are at a level very few strains can come close to achieving.