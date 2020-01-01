 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Patch Kiss (Hybrid)

by Elev8 Seeds

This strain has it all – good yield, insane amounts of gooey stickiness and a delicious, loud smell of sour candy. Every grower that we have shown the dried flowers to immediately said they had to have the strain ASAP. Our goal with this strain was to create bag appeal that was second to none that gave an experience to match. Sour Patch Kiss grows extremely impressive flowers. The buds look like they are dripping in resin. With the proper environment, trichomes will coat even the fan leaves and stems. The looks, smell and taste of Sour Patch Kiss are at a level very few strains can come close to achieving.

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.