  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Sour Patch Punch (Hybrid)

Sour Patch Punch (Hybrid)

by Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds Cannabis Seeds Sour Patch Punch (Hybrid)

$89.00MSRP

About this product

Sour Patch Punch - Genetics: Purple Punch x Sour Patch Kiss Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Good Potency: High SKU: SPP-F These two strains were an obvious match up. Sour Patch Kiss has a good yield, tons frost and LOUD terpenes that are a mix of sweet and sour with a hint of gas. Our elite cut of Purple Punch is loud grapes and with crazy frost. Our Sour Patch Kiss checks all the boxes except could be a bit denser. Purple Punch has the density but yields a bit less but very dense and could benefit from Sour Patch Kiss’ in-your-face terps. This is a cross that is sure to please.

About this brand

Elev8 Seeds Logo
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.

