About this product

Sour Patch Punch - Genetics: Purple Punch x Sour Patch Kiss Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Good Potency: High SKU: SPP-F These two strains were an obvious match up. Sour Patch Kiss has a good yield, tons frost and LOUD terpenes that are a mix of sweet and sour with a hint of gas. Our elite cut of Purple Punch is loud grapes and with crazy frost. Our Sour Patch Kiss checks all the boxes except could be a bit denser. Purple Punch has the density but yields a bit less but very dense and could benefit from Sour Patch Kiss’ in-your-face terps. This is a cross that is sure to please.