Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) (Hybrid)

by Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds Cannabis Seeds Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) (Hybrid)

About this product

Thin Mint, a hybrid cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strain. Dark green and purple hues show through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that explains this strain’s name. While Thin Mint technically would be called slightly indica dominant, the effects are closer to a slightly sativa dominant strain. The powerful sativa effects of the F1 Durban make its presence known through waves of euphoria and bursts of creativity during, as well as a good time after smoking. A patient suffering from depression would be able to relax and calm the mind, while not feeling too sedated. The OG Kush refusing to be unnoticed, shows its true Indica dominance with its sedating body high and overall relaxation. Thin Mint Cookies is a Indica-dominant hybrid, but does not feel sluggish as some other Indica-dominant strains do. This allows for this strain to be a good choice for a wide variety of patients.

About this brand

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.