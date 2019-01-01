 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Dutch Treat Silver Infused Pre-Roll 1g

Dutch Treat Silver Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Elevate Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Elevate Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Dutch Treat Silver Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

The road less traveled is now being lit by those willing to walk the talk. We’ve evolved into a tight nit group of growers that consistently work at producing the most pure and consistent strains on the market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Dutch Treat

Dutch Treat
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.

About this brand

Elevate Cannabis Co. Logo
The road less traveled is now being lit by those willing to walk the talk. We’ve evolved into a tight nit group of growers that consistently work at producing the most pure and consistent strains on the market.