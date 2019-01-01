About this product
Sour Cookies by Elevate Cannabis Co.
About this strain
Sour Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Sour Cookies is a blend of Girl Scout Cookies and Sour Diesel. This cross combines the medical-grade sedation of GSC with the uplifted, cerebral, mood enhancing effects of Sour Diesel. The smell is doughy and pungent with overtones of fuel and hash. With consistent use, this strain envelops the consumer in a weighted couch-lock that can persist for over an hour.
About this brand
Elevate Cannabis Co.
The road less traveled is now being lit by those willing to walk the talk. We’ve evolved into a tight nit group of growers that consistently work at producing the most pure and consistent strains on the market.