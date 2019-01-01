 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
500mg CBD Tincture

by Elevated CBD

$55.00MSRP

About this product

Elevated’s 500mg Broad-Spectrum CBD Tincture is packed with important cannabinoids to help you find relief and improve your quality of life. This 100% pure and natural product is backed by verified 3rd party lab tests and contains ZERO THC.

About this brand

Elevated CBD provides you the best broad-spectrum natural hemp extracts. Research is showing that CBD has positive effects on stress, anxiety, and inflammation. Unlike cannabis, our hemp has ZERO THC and won't have any psychoactive effects.