 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 8 inch Donut Chamber Rig w/ Showerhead Perc and Illuminate Ball

8 inch Donut Chamber Rig w/ Showerhead Perc and Illuminate Ball

by Elevated Stash

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Elevated Stash Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 8 inch Donut Chamber Rig w/ Showerhead Perc and Illuminate Ball
Elevated Stash Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 8 inch Donut Chamber Rig w/ Showerhead Perc and Illuminate Ball
Elevated Stash Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 8 inch Donut Chamber Rig w/ Showerhead Perc and Illuminate Ball

$74.99MSRP

About this product

This rig is one of a kind! It stands 8 inches tall with a showerhead perc, a donut shaped chamber, and lime green accents throughout. What's the ball in the middle for?? It is simply a super cool design add on! It glows in the dark and free spins. The glass ball is actually not attached to the rig, but suspended in between the glass and will not fall out. --8" Waterpipe --Donut Chamber --Showerhead Perc --Glow in the Dark Glass Ball --Rips Smooth --14mm Female Joint --14mm Male Bowl Included

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

celtics88

Pretty cool rig!!! Bought for my wife, but one of our favorite pieces. The little ball glows in the dark!

About this brand

Elevated Stash Logo
Elevated Stash is a veteran owned smokers subscription box and unique online head shop. We deliver exceptional customer service, high quality glass, super cool accessories, and rad gadgets to your door every single month. What makes us different you ask?! Two things! 1) We put our money on the inside of the box, NOT on the outside. 2) We give back. From every single box sold, we donate $$ to charity to help veterans. We partner with a different charity each month, but please visit our website for more details. Give Back. Get Elevated. Enjoy Life. #StayElevated