The wait is over!!! The all-new "Mount Everest" is here with a DOPEEEE recycler rig, dab and flower accessories together yet again, plus unique artwork from a one of a kind graphic designer creating the "Elevated Stash" Astronaut rolling tray, a handy durable grinder, glass spoon pipe, and much more! This box is filled with goodies that will surely keep you Elevated! This one-time purchase box is filled with $250+ worth of glass, accessories, and more. Send this to yourself for the most epic smoke box out there, or ship to a loved one and show them how much you care about fulfilling their smoking abilities! What better name than the tallest mountain in the world to go side by side the BEST smoking accessories gift box out there. You will NOT be disappointed. Check out the list below: -Custom Designed 11 inch Clear Multi-Chamber Recycler Rig -14mm Glass Bowl -14mm Quartz Banger -Glass Carb Cap -Unique Glass Dab Tool -Champagne Colored 4 Compartment Aluminum "Elevated Stash" Grinder -Random Glass Spoon Pipe -Uniquely Designed "Elevated Stash" Astronaut Logo Rolling Tray -2x Clipper Lighters -Hemp Wick -2x Random Blunt Wraps -2x Random Rolling Papers -Random Cones -Doob Tube Estimated Retail Store Value = $283.83 ***All items are subject to change based on availability, accessories will be the same as pictured above, but styles/designs can vary.