  5. "Pikes Peak" box (subscription)

"Pikes Peak" box (subscription)

by Elevated Stash

$29.99MSRP

Our go-to and most popular subscription box! "Pikes Peak" is the one stop shop for all your smoking essentials each and every month. Random glass and/or smoking accessories hand picked from vendors all over. See what all the hype is about! Included each month: --8-10 Products Selected by Smokin Gurus --Unique Glass/Rig of the Month OR --Super Rad Smoking Gadget of the Month --Papers/Cones --Hemp Wraps --Lighters --Wicks --Containers --Pipe Cleaners --One-Hitters --Other Awesome Smoking Accessories ***all items subject to change

jalbernez22

Great sub box! Saving up for the Mount Everest one!

from Elevated Stashon November 16th, 2019

Thank you for the kind review! We greatly appreciate that. #StayElevated

dreamyhazey

My christmas box came in!!! The little tree perc is so festiv! Love it!

Elevated Stash is a veteran owned smokers subscription box and unique online head shop. We deliver exceptional customer service, high quality glass, super cool accessories, and rad gadgets to your door every single month. What makes us different you ask?! Two things! 1) We put our money on the inside of the box, NOT on the outside. 2) We give back. From every single box sold, we donate $$ to charity to help veterans. We partner with a different charity each month, but please visit our website for more details. Give Back. Get Elevated. Enjoy Life. #StayElevated