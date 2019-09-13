jalbernez22
on September 13th, 2019
Great sub box! Saving up for the Mount Everest one!
from Elevated Stashon November 16th, 2019
Thank you for the kind review! We greatly appreciate that. #StayElevated
Our go-to and most popular subscription box! "Pikes Peak" is the one stop shop for all your smoking essentials each and every month. Random glass and/or smoking accessories hand picked from vendors all over. See what all the hype is about! Included each month: --8-10 Products Selected by Smokin Gurus --Unique Glass/Rig of the Month OR --Super Rad Smoking Gadget of the Month --Papers/Cones --Hemp Wraps --Lighters --Wicks --Containers --Pipe Cleaners --One-Hitters --Other Awesome Smoking Accessories ***all items subject to change
on December 12th, 2018
My christmas box came in!!! The little tree perc is so festiv! Love it!
on December 8th, 2018
Just got the Christmas box, so dope