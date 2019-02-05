WillTD
on February 5th, 2019
This grinder came in my everest box, thing shreds so nice with little effort!
The grinder that is sure to shred any amount of herbs used. A non-stick nylon ring ensures smooth grinding and prevents metal-on-metal contact and residue build-up. --Highly Durable Aluminum 4 Part Grinder --2.5" Easy to Crank, Regardless of Load Size --Concaved Top --Laser Engraved --Razor Sharp Teeth --Features Clear Bottom Storage w/ Scraper --Always Know Your Kief Amount ***as featured in the "Mount Everest" box
on December 10th, 2018
Enjoying this Grinder! Satisfying to see the build up through the clear base.
on December 7th, 2018
Don't see many grinders with the clear bottom, so I had to have this! Thank you!