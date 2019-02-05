 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Premium 4 Part Grinder w/ Transparent Kief Base

by Elevated Stash

$34.99MSRP

About this product

The grinder that is sure to shred any amount of herbs used. A non-stick nylon ring ensures smooth grinding and prevents metal-on-metal contact and residue build-up. --Highly Durable Aluminum 4 Part Grinder --2.5" Easy to Crank, Regardless of Load Size --Concaved Top --Laser Engraved --Razor Sharp Teeth --Features Clear Bottom Storage w/ Scraper --Always Know Your Kief Amount ***as featured in the "Mount Everest" box

WillTD

This grinder came in my everest box, thing shreds so nice with little effort!

KrisPBacon

Enjoying this Grinder! Satisfying to see the build up through the clear base.

SarahB1

Don't see many grinders with the clear bottom, so I had to have this! Thank you!

About this brand

Elevated Stash is a veteran owned smokers subscription box and unique online head shop. We deliver exceptional customer service, high quality glass, super cool accessories, and rad gadgets to your door every single month. What makes us different you ask?! Two things! 1) We put our money on the inside of the box, NOT on the outside. 2) We give back. From every single box sold, we donate $$ to charity to help veterans. We partner with a different charity each month, but please visit our website for more details. Give Back. Get Elevated. Enjoy Life. #StayElevated