  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Rare Medicine Bottle Dugout

Rare Medicine Bottle Dugout

by Elevated Stash

$17.99MSRP

About this product

Turn some heads with this dugout - or not! With accurate wording on labels and pill-mimicking sounds, this container can help with discrete traveling. Great for adventures or special occasions. --3.5" Tall and 1.75" Wide --Smell Resistant --Pill-Like Sounds --"Push Down and Turn" Cap --Includes One Hitter Ceramic Bat --Two Label Design Variations

About this brand

Elevated Stash is a veteran owned smokers subscription box and unique online head shop. We deliver exceptional customer service, high quality glass, super cool accessories, and rad gadgets to your door every single month. What makes us different you ask?! Two things! 1) We put our money on the inside of the box, NOT on the outside. 2) We give back. From every single box sold, we donate $$ to charity to help veterans. We partner with a different charity each month, but please visit our website for more details. Give Back. Get Elevated. Enjoy Life. #StayElevated