 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. ALPHA-PINENE FOOD GRADE TERPENE 10ML (Made in the USA)

ALPHA-PINENE FOOD GRADE TERPENE 10ML (Made in the USA)

by Elevation Terpenes

Write a review
Elevation Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes ALPHA-PINENE FOOD GRADE TERPENE 10ML (Made in the USA)

$15.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

α-Pinene, a bicyclic monoterpene, is the most widely distributed terpenoid in nature It appears in innumerable plant essential oils and is found in the oils of many species of many coniferous trees, notably the pine. It is also found in the essential oil of Rosemary,Sage, Cannabis and Frankincense. Some of the benefits include: anti-inflammatory, Bronchodilator (helps improve airflow to lungs), Helps counter short-term memory loss and promotes alertness 858 mg/mL

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Elevation Terpenes Logo
Capture all the flavors with Elevation Terpenes. We have all-natural plant derived terpenes that are laboratory tested! Mix with your concentrates or use them separately! There are Terpenes for every mood and occasion!