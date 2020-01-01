About this product

α-Pinene, a bicyclic monoterpene, is the most widely distributed terpenoid in nature It appears in innumerable plant essential oils and is found in the oils of many species of many coniferous trees, notably the pine. It is also found in the essential oil of Rosemary,Sage, Cannabis and Frankincense. Some of the benefits include: anti-inflammatory, Bronchodilator (helps improve airflow to lungs), Helps counter short-term memory loss and promotes alertness 858 mg/mL