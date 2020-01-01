About this product

Linalool is a noncyclic monoterpenoid that is commonly extracted from lavender (Lavandula spp.), rose (Rosa spp.), basil (Ocimum basilicum), and neroli oil (Citrus aurantium) Some of Linalool's effects and benefits include: anti-anxiety, antidepressant, sedative, anti-inflammatory and analgesic activity 858 mg/mL Odor: Floral and Sweet Ingredients: Pure Linalool Please take note that Elevation Chemicals has devoted itself to providing the highest quality food grade terpenes when making this product for you. Heavy metal, pesticide and contaminate testing is done on all oils to ensure quality and safety of the product. Only Non-gmo, natural oils are used when formulating our products. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All products contain less than 0.3% THC.