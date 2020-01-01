 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Humulene Food Grade Terpene

by Elevation Terpenes

Elevation Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Humulene Food Grade Terpene

About this product

Humulene is one of the components of the essential oil from the flowering cone of the hops plant, Humulus lupulus, from which it derives its name. The concentration of humulene varies among different varieties of the plant but can be up to 40% of the essential oil A list of a few of the plants that produce humulene include the following: Salvia officinalis, Ginger species, Cannabis sativa Studies have shown that Humulene may work in conjunction with beta-caryophyllene to potentiate its anti-neoplastic and anti-inflammatory effects 886 mg/mL Odor: Woody and Earthy Ingredients: Pure Humulene

About this brand

Capture all the flavors with Elevation Terpenes. We have all-natural plant derived terpenes that are laboratory tested! Mix with your concentrates or use them separately! There are Terpenes for every mood and occasion!