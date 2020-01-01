 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Reusable Borosilicate Glass Luer Lock Syringe 1 ml

Reusable Borosilicate Glass Luer Lock Syringe 1 ml

by Elevation Terpenes

Elevation Terpenes Storage Concentrate Storage Reusable Borosilicate Glass Luer Lock Syringe 1 ml

$5.00MSRP

About this product

Crafted from high quality heat-resistant reusable borosilicate glass syringe, making this product more resistant to thermal shock, durable and resistant to destruction. Great for CBD and Extracts Measurement markings don't disappear like cheaper plastic products! This product is great for consumers that would like a long lasting product that can be reused, helping to prevent unnecessary waste!

About this brand

Elevation Terpenes Logo
Capture all the flavors with Elevation Terpenes. We have all-natural plant derived terpenes that are laboratory tested! Mix with your concentrates or use them separately! There are Terpenes for every mood and occasion!