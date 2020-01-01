About this product

Terpinolene is a cyclic monoterpene, common to Pinus spp., but richest in parsnip essential oil (Pastinaca sativa 69%). It is a common component of some commercial Cannabis chemovars, its presence is said to be characteristic of “sativa” types It has reported sedative effects in mice, but has been shown to be stimulating in humans during studies It has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antinociceptive (pain inhibiting) effects 861 mg/mL Odor: Piney, Herbal and Sharp Ingredients: Pure Terpinolene