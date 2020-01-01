 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Terpinolene Food Grade Natural Terpene

by Elevation Terpenes

$6.00MSRP

About this product

Terpinolene is a cyclic monoterpene, common to Pinus spp., but richest in parsnip essential oil (Pastinaca sativa 69%). It is a common component of some commercial Cannabis chemovars, its presence is said to be characteristic of “sativa” types It has reported sedative effects in mice, but has been shown to be stimulating in humans during studies It has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antinociceptive (pain inhibiting) effects 861 mg/mL Odor: Piney, Herbal and Sharp Ingredients: Pure Terpinolene

About this brand

Capture all the flavors with Elevation Terpenes. We have all-natural plant derived terpenes that are laboratory tested! Mix with your concentrates or use them separately! There are Terpenes for every mood and occasion!