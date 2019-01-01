About this product
Give your plants the solid foundation they need to thrive. Elite Base Nutrient B provides full-lifecycle plant nutrition for both hydroponic and traditional growing environments. Performance is improved when used in combination with its scientifically optimized partner, Elite Base Nutrient A.
When passion meets purpose, there’s no end to the possibilities. At Elite, we’re here to help your hydroponic garden reach its full potential. Our simple, cost-effective nutrient systems lead to high-yield results. Whether you’re a part-time hobbyist or a full-scale commercial operation, you’ll find everything you need for success right here.