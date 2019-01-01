About this product

Each Elite Growing Platform includes: 2 - PotSocks™: (2) disposable PotSocks are included with every Elite Growing Platform™. The mesh bottom allows for the roots to move freely downward and cinch top simplifies clean-up. 1 - Inner Units: Hexagonal screen bottom is designed to suspend the root structure and provides optimum drainage. Heavy duty molded plastic will support any growing media. 1 - Outer Units: Sloped main drainage point allows all water to escape freely and includes a 3/4” hose attachment. In the event of a main drain clog, the secondary drain is equipped with a one way rubber split valve that will expel trapped water without letting in light. This can help eliminate instances of root rot and false readings. 1 - Locking Stands: Securely locks the Elite Growing Platform™ in place and keeps the root structure high off the floor. Dual openings allow for drainage line outputs and spigot inputs. Includes foot holes for easy assembly. Optional casters available.