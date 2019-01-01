 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Other grow supplies
  5. Elite Growing Platform™

Elite Growing Platform™

by Elite Garden

Write a review
Elite Garden Growing Other Grow Supplies Elite Growing Platform™

About this product

Each Elite Growing Platform includes: 2 - PotSocks™: (2) disposable PotSocks are included with every Elite Growing Platform™. The mesh bottom allows for the roots to move freely downward and cinch top simplifies clean-up. 1 - Inner Units: Hexagonal screen bottom is designed to suspend the root structure and provides optimum drainage. Heavy duty molded plastic will support any growing media. 1 - Outer Units: Sloped main drainage point allows all water to escape freely and includes a 3/4” hose attachment. In the event of a main drain clog, the secondary drain is equipped with a one way rubber split valve that will expel trapped water without letting in light. This can help eliminate instances of root rot and false readings. 1 - Locking Stands: Securely locks the Elite Growing Platform™ in place and keeps the root structure high off the floor. Dual openings allow for drainage line outputs and spigot inputs. Includes foot holes for easy assembly. Optional casters available.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Elite Garden Logo
When passion meets purpose, there’s no end to the possibilities. At Elite, we’re here to help your hydroponic garden reach its full potential. Our simple, cost-effective nutrient systems lead to high-yield results. Whether you’re a part-time hobbyist or a full-scale commercial operation, you’ll find everything you need for success right here.