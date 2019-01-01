About this product
Strong plants start at the roots! Elite Root Tonic may be used as a soil conditioner or directly to stimulate plant health and wellness during the vegetative stages of growth and throughout the plant’s lifecycle.
About this brand
Elite Garden
When passion meets purpose, there’s no end to the possibilities. At Elite, we’re here to help your hydroponic garden reach its full potential. Our simple, cost-effective nutrient systems lead to high-yield results. Whether you’re a part-time hobbyist or a full-scale commercial operation, you’ll find everything you need for success right here.