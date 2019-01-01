 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Crystal Pops Hemp Infused Lollipops (Variety)

Crystal Pops Hemp Infused Lollipops (Variety)

by Elite Hemp Products

Write a review
Elite Hemp Products Edibles Candy Crystal Pops Hemp Infused Lollipops (Variety)

$24.95MSRP

About this product

Hemp Infused Rock Candy Recommended intake: 1 a day Relax Now, Feel Great. Extreme Mood Enhancer. Made in USA. Supplement Facts Serving Size: 3 Lollipops 1.9 oz (54g) Must be 21 and over to purchase this product. Variety

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Elite Hemp Products Logo
At elite we strive perfection, as a company we are always trying to improve the quality of our products and provide an exceptional experience for our costumers. With 100X strength products we plan to revolutionize the market and improve everyone's life. As well, our goal is to expand worldwide and make Elite the most recognized Hemp based brand in the market.