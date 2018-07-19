 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Hemp oil Infused Double Chocolate Cookies

Hemp oil Infused Double Chocolate Cookies

by Elite Hemp Products

Skip to Reviews
2.01
Elite Hemp Products Edibles Cookies Hemp oil Infused Double Chocolate Cookies

$24.95MSRP

About this product

Hemp Infused cookies. Recommended intake: 1-2 per hour Relax Now, Feel Great. Extreme Mood Enhancer. Made in USA. Supplement Facts Serving Size: 1.7oz (46g) Must be 21 and over to purchase this product.

1 customer review

2.01

write a review

Xavery

There may be something to them, but keep in mind the mg is not on the bottle. Do not assume “200X Strength” actually means anything. They’re cheaply packaged and even the website says that they’re a marketing company. There are many other reputable places to get your CBD and edibles. It feels more like valerian root affect rather than high quality CBD. I just finished supposedly 275mg from this company. There is definitely a medicinal effect, but it could be anything. 2 stars for price and local availability

About this brand

Elite Hemp Products Logo
At elite we strive perfection, as a company we are always trying to improve the quality of our products and provide an exceptional experience for our costumers. With 100X strength products we plan to revolutionize the market and improve everyone's life. As well, our goal is to expand worldwide and make Elite the most recognized Hemp based brand in the market.