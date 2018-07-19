Xavery on July 19th, 2018

There may be something to them, but keep in mind the mg is not on the bottle. Do not assume “200X Strength” actually means anything. They’re cheaply packaged and even the website says that they’re a marketing company. There are many other reputable places to get your CBD and edibles. It feels more like valerian root affect rather than high quality CBD. I just finished supposedly 275mg from this company. There is definitely a medicinal effect, but it could be anything. 2 stars for price and local availability