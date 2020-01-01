Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
by The Feel Collection
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Daily Balance Cinnamint Tinctures are a customer favorite due to the delicious and refreshing taste. Our CBD Oil Tinctures start with high-quality 100% hemp extract at the base, and are blended with MCT coconut oil and other complimentary ingredients to boost delivery and efficacy. All of our CBD oils are vegan, gluten-free with zero harsh solvents or toxic chemicals. Now availble in four convenient sizes!
Be the first to review this product.