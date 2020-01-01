Elixinol was founded by a group of passionate leaders, committed to increasing awareness of how people can live long, healthy lives, and reducing the amount of disease we see in our world today. Since 1991, Elixinol Co-Founder Paul Benhaim has been a global leader in the industrial hemp industry. Over decades he has built deep relationships with the top hemp experts in the world. He is the founder of Hemp Foods Australia and has been cultivating and manufacturing hemp on a large scale around the world. As scientific research continues to validate the powerful impact of CBD and other hemp-based cannabinoids on human health, people around the world have reached out to Paul for his expertise in developing CBD and other cannabinoid products.