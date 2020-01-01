 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cinnamint Daily Balance CBD Tincture 1g

by Elixinol

Elixinol Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Cinnamint Daily Balance CBD Tincture 1g

About this product

Daily Balance Cinnamint Tinctures are a customer favorite due to the delicious and refreshing taste. Our CBD Oil Tinctures start with high-quality 100% hemp extract at the base, and are blended with MCT coconut oil and other complimentary ingredients to boost delivery and efficacy. All of our CBD oils are vegan, gluten-free with zero harsh solvents or toxic chemicals. Now availble in four convenient sizes!

About this brand

Elixinol was founded by a group of passionate leaders, committed to increasing awareness of how people can live long, healthy lives, and reducing the amount of disease we see in our world today. Since 1991, Elixinol Co-Founder Paul Benhaim has been a global leader in the industrial hemp industry. Over decades he has built deep relationships with the top hemp experts in the world. He is the founder of Hemp Foods Australia and has been cultivating and manufacturing hemp on a large scale around the world. As scientific research continues to validate the powerful impact of CBD and other hemp-based cannabinoids on human health, people around the world have reached out to Paul for his expertise in developing CBD and other cannabinoid products.