CBD Patch
by Social CBD
1 piece
$13.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$55.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Made from a blend of all natural butters and oils this cream penetrates easily into the skin delivering 500mg of Hemp extract where you need it. We use the highest quality hemp extract for its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and anti-itch qualities that can relieve symptoms of joint and muscle pain, and soothe skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis. The blend of essential oils we've crafted were chosen for their antibacterial, antimicrobial, calming and cooling qualities to help restore skin and ease muscle pain and discomfort.
Be the first to review this product.