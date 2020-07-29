 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Daily CBD+MCT 600mg 30ml

by Eliza & Wyld

Our DAILY CBD+MCT oil is soothing and calming, made from Full Spectrum CBD distillate - for its ability to aid in recovery after exercise, relieve anxiety and stress. Promoting an overall sense of well being. CBD and MCT make for great partners. MCT has many health benefits, it has ketogenic qualities, is a great source of energy, may fight bacterial growth, help protect your heart, as well as aid in managing diabetes, Alzheimer’s, epilepsy and autism.

​We believe that to be your best you, you have to look after you.We are all our most productive when we are calm and positive, not when we are stressed and feeling overwhelmed. We know, because this company was built from the need to create space for breathing, believing and being. Self-care to us is a quiet mind, a restful nights sleep, the ability to focus, a moment to soothe yourself or relieve your painful muscles. We don't see our products as treats, we have created them to be natural honest fuel to keep your engine running, to support you, and to nourish you. Female founded in upstate New York, we bring to you a carefully crafted range of all natural, high potency CBD products designed to give you targeted everyday self care inside and out.The Eliza & Wyld CBD collection is consciously designed with all natural ingredients and recyclable packaging, for wellness with little impact to the planet.